Police chief shares his experience visiting protesters in downtown Mason City this week
MASON CITY — Mason City’s police chief says he was overcome by his emotions after stopping and talking with protesters gathered downtown earlier this week in reaction to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
Jeff Brinkley says he stopped down on Tuesday night to drop off some bottled water. letting the protesters know that the police department is on their side and about having a conversation in moving forward after the tragedy. Brinkley says as he was going down the line of protesters, he noticed a four-year-old girl with a sign that asked the question “Am I Next?” “That really kind of shook me. I have kids of my own. I have friends who are black. I’ve heard from them over the years about their struggle and some of the situations that they find themselves in in America, sometimes in the communities we are living in or where I’m visiting them. For her at four, maybe not necessarily to know what the sign means, but to confront somebody like me with that question really got to me. Under different circumstances, maybe this is somebody I know. So it hit me pretty hard.”
Brinkley says he thought visiting with the protesters was an opportunity to give his perspective on the situation as someone who has always worked to try to build relationships with everybody. “I have some good friends of color that I know have been through difficult circumstances with the police, and that bothers me. They’re good people. One of them used to be a police officer with me in a community I worked at before here in Mason City. For him to go through that because of who he is and what he looks like, instead of who he is as a person, really bothered me. So I felt obligated to put that out and to encourage people to start by learning and starting to educate yourself, and learn more and speak up. Particularly those of us who are white who really have an opportunity here to lead and to help bring a voice to some people who don’t have one.”
Brinkley says the four-year-old girl as part of the conversation said she wanted to be a police officer when she grew up, and he hopes 17 years from now if she does want to go into law enforcement more can be done to make the situation better for her. “Despite our physical differences as we looked at one another, the mind of a child and where we draw our bias from, and the way we feel about others and how we perceive and believe that people are, is so different in a kid versus an adult. It was the jump off point for me in terms of maybe how we need to confront this as a society and maybe forget what we’ve learned and start to do that over.”
Brinkley shared a Facebook post about the experience, which you can see below.