Police chief says stricter enforcement coming for fireworks violations in Mason City
MASON CITY — Stricter enforcement of Mason City’s fireworks ordinance will be coming in the future. Currently, people in Mason City are only allowed to detonate fireworks on July 3rd and 4th from 6:00 to 11:00 PM.
Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says fireworks complaints were up compared to the last two years. “Complaints we got from the community, both the volume and the tenor of those this year, far outweighed anything that we’ve seen the last two years. And it did sound like a war zone in different parts of town depending on the night. It seemed a little excessive, particularly the duration, especially when we have the 3rd and the 4th set up for that.”
Brinkley says warnings were initially issued to those violating the fireworks ordinance with the idea that second offenders would be ticketed. He says he supports ticketing people right away next year. “I think we can come out on a hard line and we can cite everybody that we hold responsible for those starting in June next year, we just start writing them. I think that’s one way to do it. I’ll be honest with you, this year was a little awkward for us in terms of where the national narrative was on policing at the time as we try to build some friends in the community and try to be reasonable. I don’t think verbal warnings are out of line, but I also think going into year three with our ordinance next year, certainly I don’t have any heartburn with writing them from the onset, and certainly the community would support that.”
Brinkley says once the word gets out that police are taking a harder stance on fireworks violations, he hopes people will start obeying the law. “I think too that once we start writing them, certainly when that message gets out, I think that might slow it down some. I can’t guarantee it will take care of it all, but at least some. I think we then evaluate the ordinance with that experience and see if we need to make a second offense double the fine, or a third offense triple the fine. There is some possibility for that as well.”
Brinkley addressed the fireworks issue during a workshop session of the City Council earlier this week.