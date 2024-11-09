A well-known D.C. DJ and hair stylist died more than a week after being viciously attacked during a robbery in Northwest DC.

Following his shift on October 26, authorities discovered Bryan Smith unconscious in the 500 block of T Street Northwest. He was in a coma after the attack and died late Thursday, authorities say.

D.C. police believe that two suspects assaulted Smith and stole his phone and wallet, which contained his credit cards.

Officers discovered Smith with extensive injuries, including blood on his nose and hands, approximately 5 a.m.

Police have released surveillance photographs of the suspects and their vehicle in the hopes of identifying them. Authorities have linked the suspects to at least three other occurrences. The suspects allegedly assaulted and attempted to rob others in the 1900 block of 14th Street Northwest about 5:50 a.m., shortly after Smith’s attack.

Five minutes later, they allegedly robbed another victim in the 1800 block of Vermont Avenue Northwest. Their alleged crime spree continued with an incident at 7:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $1,000 prize for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in Smith’s case. Anyone with information should contact D.C. police while the investigation proceeds.

Bryan’s boyfriend, Tyler, spoke exclusively with FOX 5’s Shomari Stone last month when Bryan was still in a coma.

