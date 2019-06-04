Police ask for public’s help identifying suspects after car theft in Mason City Monday

MASON CITY — Mason City police are continuing to ask for the public’s help in identifying two suspects from a car theft on Monday.

The Police Department’s Mike McKelvey says at around 11 o’clock on Monday morning, a car was stolen from a convenience store parking lot at 1st and North Monroe, with the owner of the car leaving their keys in the unlocked and unattended car in the lot for several minutes.

A male and female who were captured on a security camera were inside the store with two young children prior to the theft. After purchasing some inexpensive items, the male exited the store and allegedly drove away alone in the car without the owner’s consent. The car was found a short time later abandoned in the 1200 block of North Washington.

McKelvey late this morning says they’ve received numerous tips after posting the adults photos on social media late yesterday afternoon. He says the two adults appear to be from Kansas and were passing through the area visiting friends or relatives. They are believed to be driving a white over-tan, older Jeep Grand Cherokee with either stolen or fraudulently-displayed license plates from Kansas or Colorado.

McKelvey says if you have any information about the suspects, you are asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 421-3636..