Police arrest teen who made email threat to Mason City Community School District

MASON CITY — Mason City police say they’ve arrested a teen after a threat was made against the school district.

Chief Jeff Brinkley says the Mason City Community School District on Saturday reported receiving email threats of violence overnight from an unidentified email account. By early Saturday evening, law enforcement was able to identify that the threats had originated from a local residence, and a short time later, interviewed a suspect in the case.

18-year-old Destiny Kaduce was arrested and charged with threat of terrorism, a Class D felony, as well as possession of a controlled substance.

Brinkley says because of the prompt reporting by the school district, law enforcement was able to quickly follow-up on the information and identify the responsible party.

Brinkley says they were working with the school district to provide for an enhanced police presence at the impacted facilities today.