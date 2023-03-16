KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Poland To Be 1st NATO Member To Give Ukraine Fighter Jets

March 16, 2023 11:56AM CDT
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says his country plans to give Ukraine around a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets.

The move would make Poland the first NATO member country to fulfill the Ukrainian government’s increasingly urgent request for warplanes.

President Andrzej Duda said Thursday that Poland would hand over four of the Soviet-made warplanes in the coming days and that the rest needed servicing and would be supplied later.

Duda didn’t say if other countries would be making the same move, although Slovakia has said it would send its disused MiGs to Ukraine.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded for Western supporters to share fighter jets, NATO allies have expressed hesitancy.

