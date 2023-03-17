KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Podiatry bill spurs pun-filled debate

March 17, 2023 11:51AM CDT
Share
Podiatry bill spurs pun-filled debate

DES MOINES — It was an unusual “feat” this week in the legislature — nineteen puns and corny references during three minutes of debate in the Iowa House.

Representative Austin Harris of Moulton kicked it off on a bill dealing with the licensing of podiatrists.  “To ensure podiatrists start off on the right foot, this bill would allow for podiatry students to apply for a license after two of their three years of residency,” Harris said. “This would put podiatry on the same standing as other medical doctors.”

Representative Austin Baeth, a doctor from Des Moines, rattled off a dozen more puns.  “This bill will ‘heel’ our lack of podiatric access in this state,” Baeth said. “In time of ‘calloused’ hyperpartisanship, just a real a good ‘midfit’ of the road legislation and I urge your ‘arch’ support,” Baeth said, as other members in the House laughed.

Speaker Pat Grassley jokingly intervened. “If they keep behaving like that, I believe Representative Windschitl is going to have a place for his foot moving forward,” Grassley said, prompting more laughter.

Undeterred, Harris continued. “Thank you to my colleagues for not ‘de-feeting’ my amendment,” Harris said, to more laughter and some groans. “This is a terrific bill that gives podiatrists a foot in the door to starting their careers…I encourage my colleagues to follow in my foot steps in supporting House File 635.”

The bill passed the House unanimously.

For the latest

Trending

1

Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide in Mason City man's death to plead guilty
2

Winter isn't over yet --- Winter Storm Watch Thursday, 5-8" forecast
3

Plymouth woman pleads not guilty to child endangerment resulting in death charge
4

Osage man charged with murdering missing Cerro Gordo County woman wants trial moved out of Osage
5

Bristow woman accused of injuring 21-month-old child at Allison daycare