Plymouth woman’s child endangerment resulting in death trial scheduled to start today

MASON CITY — The trial of a Plymouth woman charged with child endangerment resulting in death and a separate charge of child endangerment is scheduled to get underway this morning.

A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court states that 30-year-old Allyssa Joyce, formerly known as Allyssa Luke, knowingly created substantial risk to a pair of three-month old children by deprivation of proper nutrition. That resulted in the death of one of the children, while authorities say the other child was near death. The complaint states this occurred in Mason City on or about February 28th of 2021.

Child endangerment resulting in death is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while child endangerment is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years.

Jury selection is scheduled to get underway this morning at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse in Mason City.