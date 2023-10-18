Plymouth woman’s child endangerment resulting in death trial scheduled for November delayed

MASON CITY — The trial of a Plymouth woman charged with child endangerment resulting in death and a separate charge of child endangerment scheduled for next month has been delayed.

A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court states that 30-year-old Allyssa Luke knowingly created substantial risk to a pair of three-month old children by deprivation of proper nutrition. That resulted in the death of one of the children, while authorities say the other child was near death. The complaint states this occurred in Mason City on or about February 28th of 2021.

Luke’s trial was scheduled to start on November 13th, but the county attorney’s office filed for a continuance due to a change in co-counsel from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, and that the new attorney would like more time to familiarize themselves with the case and prepare for trial. District Judge DeDra Schroeder approved the motion late last week and set a scheduling conference for October 25th.

Child endangerment resulting in death is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while child endangerment is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years.