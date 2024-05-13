Plymouth woman sentenced to 50 years in prison for child endangerment resulting in death

MASON CITY — A Plymouth woman convicted of child endangerment resulting in death and child endangerment resulting in serious injury has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

30-year-old Allyssa Larsen, formerly known as Allyssa Luke and Allyssa Joyce, was convicted by a Cerro Gordo County jury in February of the two charges. She was accused of knowingly creating substantial risk to a pair of three-month old children by deprivation of proper nutrition. That resulted in late February 2021 in the death of one of the children, while the other child was near death.

District Judge DeDra Schroeder on Monday sentenced Larsen to 50 years in prison on the Class B forcible felony charge of child endangerment resulting in death, and ten years on the child endangerment resulting in serious injury Class C felony, with both sentences to be served at the same time.

Prior to sentencing, Larsen expressed remorse for the crimes. “I love my children dearly with all my heart. I did not willfully or knowingly harm my children in any way. I would do anything in my power to go back to that day and not let it happen.”

The only question heading into the sentencing hearing was whether or not Larsen’s sentences would run back-to-back or at the same time. Schroeder decided on concurrent sentences to be served at the same time. “I understand there were two separate and distinct victims in this case, but it was one series of horrible events that got us here today.”

Schroeder says despite many things going on in Larsen’s life at the time, she still had the responsibility to take care of her children. “You were in the process of moving, you had a lot going on. You had a lot of children in your home. You had DHS in and out of your home. You had other people providing care for your children. You had a couple of dogs get into a fight that day. It was a horrible set of events that got us here today, but ultimately the responsibility for providing care for our children falls on the parents, and that was on you, and the children were not fed according to what they needed, and that’s how we ended up here.”

Larsen must also pay $150,000 restitution due to the death of the one child.