Plymouth woman pleads not guilty to child endangerment resulting in death charge

PLYMOUTH — A Plymouth woman has pleaded not guilty to charges of child endangerment resulting in death and a separate charge of child endangerment.

A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court states that 29-year-old Allyssa Luke knowingly created substantial risk to a pair of three-month old children by deprivation of proper nutrition. That resulted in the death of one of the children, while authorities say the other child was near death. The complaint states this occurred in Mason City on or about February 28th of 2021.

Luke filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges on Wednesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. Her trial has been scheduled for April 25th.

Child endangerment resulting in death is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while child endangerment is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years.