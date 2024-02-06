Plymouth woman guilty of child endangerment resulting in death

MASON CITY — A Cerro Gordo County jury has found a Plymouth woman guilty of one count of child endangerment resulting in death and a separate charge of child endangerment.

30-year-old Allyssa Joyce, formerly known as Allyssa Luke, was accused of knowingly creating substantial risk to a pair of three-month old children by deprivation of proper nutrition. That resulted in the death of one of the children, while authorities say the other child was near death. The complaint states this occurred in Mason City on or about February 28th of 2021.

The jury deliberated for about an hour on Monday before returning the guilty verdicts.

Joyce is scheduled to be sentenced on April 8th. Child endangerment resulting in death is a Class B forcible felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison, while child endangerment is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years.