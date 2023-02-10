Plymouth woman charged with child endangerment resulting in death

MASON CITY — A Plymouth woman faces 35 years in prison after being charged with one count of child endangerment resulting in death and a separate charge of child endangerment.

A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Thursday states that 29-year-old Allyssa Luke knowingly created substantial risk to a pair of three-month old children by deprivation of proper nutrition. That resulted in the death of one of the children, while authorities say the other child was near death.

The complaint states this occurred in Mason City on or about February 28th of 2021.

Child endangerment resulting in death is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while child endangerment is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years.

Luke is due in court for her preliminary hearing on February 20th.