Plymouth woman changes mind, will be tried for child endangerment resulting in death

PLYMOUTH — A Plymouth woman charged with child endangerment resulting in death and a separate charge of child endangerment has changed her mind and will not enter into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court states that 29-year-old Allyssa Luke knowingly created substantial risk to a pair of three-month old children by deprivation of proper nutrition. That resulted in the death of one of the children, while authorities say the other child was near death. The complaint states this occurred in Mason City on or about February 28th of 2021.

Luke had filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges last month, but her attorney had filed a notice with the court earlier this month that a plea change hearing should be set in the case. In motions filed this week, Luke’s attorneys from the state public defender’s office withdrew from the case, with Luke hiring a private attorney. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt also filed a motion to set a trial date for June 6th.

Child endangerment resulting in death is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while child endangerment is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years.