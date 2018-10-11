Plymouth Road closed in Mason City

MASON CITY — The City of Mason City has closed Plymouth Road to through traffic due to recent heavy rain.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the rain has caused the east pond near Plymouth Road and the west pond near Highland Park Golf Course to reach high levels. The city will be placing pumps in the general area to reduce the potential for damage to be caused by an overflow.

Burnett says traffic on the road will be closed during this time and will be detoured around the pond area. He asks that children and pets be kept away from that area while crews are working.