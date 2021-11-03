Plymouth man pleads not guilty to check and credit card fraud charges
MASON CITY — A Plymouth man has pleaded not guilty to check and credit card fraud.
41-year-old Ryan Ihde is one of two people accused of depositing four counterfeit checks into an account and then using a stolen bank card from another person over 20 times to withdraw money and make purchases. The total amount of money stolen between January 18th and 22nd was over $7400.
Ihde was originally due in court on Tuesday for his arraignment hearing on charges of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony, as well as second-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card, both Class D felonies, but he recently entered a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court. Ihde is scheduled to be tried on November 30th.
If convicted of all three charges, Ihde would face up to 30 years in prison.