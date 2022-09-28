Plea hearing set for Mason City man accused of setting fires at restaurant, laundromat

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man charged with setting fires that damaged two local businesses in March and was found in possession of a stolen coin machine from a car wash.

27-year-old Lil Robert Vincent Barnes was charged with second-degree arson and second-degree burglary, both Class C felonies, in connection with the fire at the LD’s Filling Station restaurant on March 17th.

Barnes was charged with first-degree arson and ongoing criminal conduct, both Class B felonies, in connection with the fire at the Coin Laundry Center on 12th Northeast on March 20th.

Mason City police say during their investigation, a search warrant was served at Barnes’ residence, with a coin machine valued at over $19,000 being located. The machine allegedly had been stolen from the K&R Car Wash on March 14th. Barnes was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, in association with the investigation.

Barnes was due in court for a preliminary hearing prior to his trial scheduled for October 11th, but court records show a plea change hearing is now set for October 24th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.