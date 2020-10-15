Plea changes hearings set for Mason City women accused of stealing money from Worth County fast food restaurants
NORTHWOOD — Plea change hearings have been set for two Mason City women charged with embezzling money from a fast food restaurant in Worth County.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they took a call in mid-January from the director of operations for Burger King who wanted to report two employees had embezzled about $15,000 from the Burger King restaurant inside the Diamond Jo Casino as well as at the Burger King located in the convenience store complex near the casino.
The Sheriff’s Department says a deputy interviewed both suspects, with both allegedly admitting to taking an undisclosed amount of money over a time frame of several months.
54-year-old Kristine Morrow was charged with first-degree theft while 41-year-old Angelina Hamilton was charged with second-degree theft.
Both were scheduled to be tried this month, but online court records show that plea change hearings have been set for both women. Hamilton’s hearing is scheduled for October 26th, while Morrow is scheduled to be in court on December 7th.