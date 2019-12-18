Plea change hearings set for Mason City men charged with Clear Lake storage unit break-ins
Ezra Marroquin
CLEAR LAKE — Plea changes hearings are scheduled for two Mason City men accused of breaking into storage units in Clear Lake earlier this year.
21-year-old Ezra Marroquin and 22-year-old Julian Washington were accused of breaking into seven storage units located in the 200 block of South 24th Street on September 7th. They allegedly used bolt cutters to cut a security fence, entering the units, where they took several items including a television, laptop computer and a tablet.
The pair were charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Marroquin and Washington were scheduled to have their trials start on January 7th, but online court records show that Marroquin’s plea change hearing is scheduled for January 14th, with Washington’s scheduled for January 15th.