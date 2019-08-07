      Weather Alert

Plea change hearing set for Worth County man accused of unemployment benefit fraud

Aug 7, 2019 @ 10:18am

FERTILE — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a man from Fertile accused of unemployment benefit fraud.

45-year-old Jason Berding was accused of illegally receiving a total of 54 weeks of state unemployment insurance benefits, totaling over $17,300 between February 2015 and June 2018. Berding was arrested on March 27th and charged with first-degree fraudulent practice, a Class C felony.

Berding’s trial was scheduled to start on August 21st, but District Judge Colleen Weiland approved setting a plea change hearing for August 19th in Worth County District Court.

