Plea change hearing set for Worth County man accused of unemployment benefit fraud
FERTILE — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a man from Fertile accused of unemployment benefit fraud.
45-year-old Jason Berding was accused of illegally receiving a total of 54 weeks of state unemployment insurance benefits, totaling over $17,300 between February 2015 and June 2018. Berding was arrested on March 27th and charged with first-degree fraudulent practice, a Class C felony.
Berding’s trial was scheduled to start on August 21st, but District Judge Colleen Weiland approved setting a plea change hearing for August 19th in Worth County District Court.