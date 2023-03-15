Plea change hearing set for woman accused of stealing money while working as Stacyville nursing home administrator

STACYVILLE — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Cresco woman accused of stealing money from a Mitchell County nursing home while working as its administrator.

A criminal complaint states that between May 5th and July 20th of last year, 39-year-old Liza Klimesh misappropriated funds from the Stacyville Nursing Home.

Klimesh is accused of making unauthorized purchases with the nursing home’s checking, debit and credit card accounts for personal gain totalling over $13,200. The complaint says Klimesh used the money from the nursing home’s checking account to pay for her utility bill, vehicle insurance, attorney fees, jewelry, clothing and pet supplies.

Klimesh was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, as well as unauthorized use of a credit card, a Class D felony.

Klimesh had pleaded not guilty in late January to the charges with her trial scheduled to start on March 29th, but court records show an order was filed on Tuesday, ordering that a plea change hearing be scheduled for April 25th in Mitchell County District Court.