Plea change hearing set for St. Ansgar man accused of sexual abuse
ST. ANSGAR — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a St. Ansgar man accused of sexual abuse.
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department in July charged 60-year-old Douglas Young with one count of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child. Court documents show that Young is accused in the incidents involving teenage victims known to Young between July 2009 and May of this year.
Young’s trial was scheduled to start on December 4th, but online court records show District Judge Christopher Foy approved setting a sentencing hearing for January 14th in Mitchell County District court.