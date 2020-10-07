Plea change hearing set for Riceville man accused of serious injury by vehicle after striking horse-drawn buggy
RICEVILLE — A plea change hearing has been set for a Riceville man accused of striking a horse-drawn buggy earlier this year, seriously injuring two people.
66-year-old Ronald Mayer was traveling in the 4500 block of Walnut Avenue on February 7th when his vehicle collided with the back of a horse-drawn buggy driven by Christian Bontreger of Riceville. Bontreger suffered serious head and leg injuries and was transported to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester.
Court documents state that Mayer’s blood alcohol level at the time of the accident was as high as .143, well above the legal limit of .08.
Mayer had pleaded not guilty to two counts of serious injury and was scheduled to be tried on the charges on October 21st, but online court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for November 17th in Mitchell County District Court.
Serious injury by vehicle is a Class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison on each charge.