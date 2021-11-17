      Weather Alert

Plea change hearing set for Plymouth man accused of check and credit card fraud

Nov 17, 2021 @ 11:57am

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Plymouth man charged with check and credit card fraud.

41-year-old Ryan Ihde is one of two people accused of depositing four counterfeit checks into an account and then using a stolen bank card from another person over 20 times to withdraw money and make purchases. The total amount of money stolen between January 18th and 22nd was over $7400.

Ihde was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony, as well as second-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card, both Class D felonies.

Court records show that District Judge DeDra Schroeder on Tuesday issued an order setting a plea change hearing in the case for November 29th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

