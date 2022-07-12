Plea change hearing set for Osage man in Mason City sexual abuse case
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for an Osage man accused of sexually abusing a woman in Mason City back in January.
46-year-old Troy Havig was charged with second-degree sexual abuse. A criminal complaint says on January 22nd, he was at a Mason City residence where he impeded the airway of a victim, leaving a visible injury and causing the victim to “see stars’ and lose sight. Havig then allegedly forced sexual contact during the assault.
Havig was scheduled to stand trial on July 26th, but court records show that his attorney last week requested to set a plea change hearing in the case as a plea agreement had been reached with prosecutors. Details of the agreement are not available at this time.
District Judge James Drew has set the plea change hearing for July 19th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.