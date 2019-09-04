Plea change hearing set for one of two defendants accused of Worth County hotel assault
NORTHWOOD — A plea change hearing is scheduled for one of two Minnesotans charged with assaulting a woman in a Worth County hotel room last year, while the other person charged appears to be heading to trial.
Late on the night of December 1st, the Worth County Sheriff’s Department says a woman from Minneapolis who was staying at the Holiday Inn near the Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood told law enforcement that a man and another female asked to stay in her room because they were too drunk to drive. The victim says the two started to destroy the room she was staying in, and when she told them to stop, the male suspect punched her in the face and started to strangle her.
40-year-old Abdirizak Mohammed of Columbia Heights and 32-year-old Kadra Bashir of Minneapolis were both arrested and charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
Online court records show Mohammed will have a plea change hearing in Worth County District Court on September 30th.
As of right now, online court records show Bashir is scheduled to be tried on the charge on September 18th.