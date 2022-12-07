Plea change hearing set for Northwood man accused of serious injury by vehicle in Cerro Gordo County accident

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Northwood man charged with serious injury by vehicle.

A criminal complaint accused 29-year-old Tyler Litwiler of being involved in a head-on collision near the intersection of US Highway 65 and 330th Street north of Mason City on January 3rd. Litwiler allegedly crossed the center line while driving north, crashing into another vehicle. The two in the other vehicle as well as Litwiler were all transported to the hospital after the crash.

Litwiler’s blood alcohol content was tested and was found to be at .109, above the legal limit of .08.

Litwiler was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and was scheduled to be tried on December 20th. Judge Karen Salic this week approved setting a plea change hearing in the case for December 19th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.