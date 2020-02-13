Plea change hearing set for Mitchell County man accused of serious injury by vehicle
OSAGE — A plea change hearing is set for a Mitchell County man charged after a crash that seriously injured a Minnesota man.
The Iowa State Patrol says that 24-year-old Dylan Henaman of McIntire was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control on a curve of 430th Street near Quail Avenue on August 10th. The vehicle went into the north ditch, with it winding up on its roof in the Little Cedar River. Prosecutors claim Henaman was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
23-year-old Tyler Kiefer of Rochester was a passenger in the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.
Henaman had pleaded not guilty to two counts of serious injury by vehicle with his trial scheduled to start on February 26th, but online court records show that a plea change hearing has been scheduled for March 24th in Mitchell County District Court.