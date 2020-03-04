Plea change hearing set for Minnesota man accused of OWI, getting stuck in snowbank near Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE — A plea change hearing is set for a Minnesota man accused of child endangerment and OWI after getting stuck in the snow near Clear Lake back in December.
37-year-old John Geiger of Sartell was taken into custody on the night of December 17th after his vehicle was located stuck in the snow in a ditch near the intersection of 300th Street and Grouse Avenue about three miles north of Clear Lake.
Court documents say Geiger had a three-year-old child in the vehicle and allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol. Geiger’s blood alcohol content registered at .211, which is two-and-a-half times over the legal limit.
Geiger was charged with child endangerment with substantial risk, second-offense operating while intoxicated and first-offense possession of marijuana.
His trial was scheduled to start on March 17th, but online court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for March 24th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.