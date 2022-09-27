Plea change hearing set for Minnesota man accused of damaging Clear Lake car wash

CLEAR LAKE — A plea change hearing has been set for a Minnesota man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to a Clear Lake car wash.

42-year-old Jerod Boynton of Rochester was charged with second-degree criminal mischief for an incident on August 6th at the Laser Wash at 1010 North 20th Street. A criminal complaint says officers responded to a report of a vehicle falling into a drain and being stuck. On arrival they say Boynton removed metal grates to look for change, ripped off a downspout and jammed it into the garage door of another wash bay, and placed tape over a credit card machine, causing a total of about $3000 damage.

Boynton was scheduled to stand trial on October 11th, but court records show a plea change hearing has now been set for October 18th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.