Plea change hearing set for Mason City woman charged with indecent exposure near preschool

Jun 8, 2021 @ 11:34am

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman charged with indecent exposure after an incident near a preschool back in October plans to plead guilty.

40-year-old Krista Mary was taken into custody on October 8th after allegedly exposing herself on the steps of a residence in the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue, with employees of a preschool across the street noticing her behavior and calling police. Indecent exposure is a serious misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $1875.

Mary was originally tried on the charge in April but a hung jury led to a mistrial being declared. She was scheduled to be retried on June 22nd but court records show a plea change hearing has been requested with Judge Adam Sauer scheduling the hearing for June 29th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

