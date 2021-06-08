Plea change hearing set for Mason City woman charged with indecent exposure near preschool
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman charged with indecent exposure after an incident near a preschool back in October plans to plead guilty.
40-year-old Krista Mary was taken into custody on October 8th after allegedly exposing herself on the steps of a residence in the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue, with employees of a preschool across the street noticing her behavior and calling police. Indecent exposure is a serious misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $1875.
Mary was originally tried on the charge in April but a hung jury led to a mistrial being declared. She was scheduled to be retried on June 22nd but court records show a plea change hearing has been requested with Judge Adam Sauer scheduling the hearing for June 29th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.