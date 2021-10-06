Plea change hearing set for Mason City woman accused of stabbing

      Breaking News
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing is set for a Mason City woman accused of stabbing another person.

Mason City police say they were dispatched to 324 1st Southwest on the evening of May 23rd on a report of a stabbing. Following an investigation, police arrested 23-year-old Arissa Ledvina and charged her with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony.

A criminal complaint states that Ledvina went to an apartment complex and demanded a resident open the door, the victim was physically assaulted with hands, fists and a large knife. The victim sustained lacerations to the head and arms and required stitches.

District Judge Christopher Foy on Tuesday scheduled a plea change hearing for Ledvina to be held on October 19th in Cerro Gordo County District Court. 

