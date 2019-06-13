Plea change hearing set for Mason City woman accused of mailing drugs to inmate at county jail

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City woman accused of mailing drugs to a jail inmate.

35-year-old Erin Hanson is accused of mailing the drug Suboxone, a schedule three prescription pain reliever, to an inmate at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. The criminal complaint was filed on February 4th, with a nationwide warrant for her arrest being issued two days later.

Hanson’s trial was scheduled to start on June 25th, but online court records show that Judge Karen Salic has now scheduled a plea change hearing for July 1st.