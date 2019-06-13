Plea change hearing set for Mason City woman accused of mailing drugs to inmate at county jail
By KGLO News
|
Jun 13, 2019 @ 10:38 AM

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City woman accused of mailing drugs to a jail inmate.

35-year-old Erin Hanson is accused of mailing the drug Suboxone, a schedule three prescription pain reliever, to an inmate at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. The criminal complaint was filed on February 4th, with a nationwide warrant for her arrest being issued two days later.

Hanson’s trial was scheduled to start on June 25th, but online court records show that Judge Karen Salic has now scheduled a plea change hearing for July 1st.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Iowa prison chief, who graduated from Mason City High School, discusses her career, vision for agency Imprisoned Mason City man facing more sexual abuse charges 18 month federal prison sentence for Honduran man living illegally in Belmond Republican governor puts prominent Ft. Dodge Democrat on Iowa Parole Board Home construction always not the right answer in attracting workers to a rural community Mississippi River dropping below flood stage along Iowa