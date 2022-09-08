KGLO News KGLO News Logo
Breaking News:
Plea change hearing set for Mason City woman accused of criminal mischief

September 8, 2022 10:57AM CDT
SWALEDALE — A Mason City woman accused of going into a Swaledale home earlier this summer and causing damage is set to plead guilty in the case.

19-year-old Mercades Motz is accused of going into a home in Swaledale late on the night of June 28th and intentionally causing damage to the house and a vehicle totaling more than $1500.

Motz was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, as well as trespass causing injury or damage greater than $300, a serious misdemeanor.

She was scheduled to be tried on September 20th in Cerro Gordo County District Court,  but she now intends to plead guilty in the case and be sentenced on that same date.

