Plea change hearing set for Mason City woman accused of arson
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman charged with setting multiple vehicles on fire this past summer plans to plead guilty.
21-year-old Aleigha Bakkum was accused of setting two vehicles on fire located near 618 South Maryland on June 18th, with a garage also being damaged due to the fire.
Bakkum was charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
She was scheduled to be tried on February 9th, but online court records show that a plea change hearing has been set for February 15th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.