Plea change hearing set for Mason City man facing high-speed chase, drug charges

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed chase in October.

34-year-old Nicholas Wilmarth is accused of stealing a vehicle at the intersection of 9th and South Eisenhower on the night of Saturday October 1st and leading authorities on a high-speed chase. Authorities say Wilmarth was able to elude law enforcement but he was identified as the driver through booking and driver’s license photos.

Authorities arrested Wilmarth on October 10th after he was stopped on his bicycle in the area of 14th and North Monroe. He was arrested a short time later after a foot chase. Authorities say he was in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

Wilmarth was charged with first-degree theft, third-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-degree harassment, and eluding. He was scheduled to be tried on December 13th, but court records show a plea change hearing is now scheduled for November 28th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.