Plea change hearing set for Mason City man charged with possessing gun as a felon after gunfire incident

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man arrested in September after an incident of gunfire.

The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to the report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington at about 4:12 AM on September 4th. On arrival, they found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th Northwest suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, with the man being transported to the hospital by medics.

A search warrant was served at a residence in the 900 block of North Washington, with officers saying a handgun was recovered during the search, and 31-year-old Reggie Williams being arrested. He was charged with possessing a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Williams had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was scheduled to go on trial on January 31st, but court records show that Judge Karen Salic on Monday issued an order setting a plea charge hearing for January 24th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.