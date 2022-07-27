Plea change hearing set for Mason City man charged with child sexual abuse
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man facing a child sexual abuse charge.
35-year-old Charles Mimms was arrested in June and charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. A criminal complaint states that Mimms performed a sex act with a child that was under the age of 12 in Mason City on June 10th.
Mimms had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was scheduled to have his trial begin on August 9th. Court records now show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for August 29th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.