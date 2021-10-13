Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Worth County
MANLY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man accused of stealing catalytic converters throughout Worth County earlier this year.
Criminal complaints from law enforcement accused 30-year-old Jacob Smith and another suspect of going to three separate locations on January 29th and cutting five catalytic converters off of vehicles. Two of the locations were in the 3500 block of Orchard Avenue near Manly while the other was in the 1500 block of State Highway 9 in Manly. The converters were valued at $1500 or more, one was worth $1400 or more, and the other was valued at $400 or more. The complaint says removing the converters also did almost $13,700 in damage to the vehicles.
Smith was charged with: ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony; three counts of second-degree theft, each Class D felonies; as well as third-degree theft, fourth-degree theft and three counts of trespassing causing over $300 damage.
Court records show as part of a plea agreement, Smith is pleading guilty to one count of second-degree theft in this case as well as another count of second-degree theft in a Cerro Gordo County case, with the state recommending a suspended five-year prison sentence with a term of up to five years probation. Smith would also have to pay up to $5000 in restitution.
The plea change hearing is scheduled for October 25th.