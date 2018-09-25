Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of stabbing one person during home break-in

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man accused of breaking into a home and stabbing a person.

34-year-old Troy Burtis is accused of breaking and entering through a crawlspace into a home in the 600 block of South Carolina at about 5 o’clock on the morning of June 21st. Burtis allegedly assaulted a woman and later pulled out a knife and stabbed a man in the neck.

He was arrested on the evening of June 28th after trying to flee from police on a bike, with officers finding a loaded pellet gun concealed in a bag.

Burtis was charged with first-degree burglary, willful injury causing serious injury and second offense domestic abuse assault.

He was scheduled to be tried on the charges on October 16th, but online court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for October 15th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.