Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of shooting at car

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man accused of shooting at an occupied car in November in southeastern Mason City.

Police were called on November 24th to the area of 8th and South Kentucky, where after investigating arrested 18-year-old Manuel Zamorano of Mason City.

Zamorano was accused of firing four shots at either a car or at a person nearby. Nobody was struck by any of the bullets, which also did not hit the car. Zamorano while being arrested allegedly also spit on a police officer and an Iowa State Patrol trooper also received a cut to their hand.

Zamorano was charged with terrorism, two different counts of assault on a police officer, interference with official acts and possession of marijuana.

Zamorano was scheduled to be tried on the charges starting on March 26th, but online court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for April 1st in Cerro Gordo County District Court.