Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of rolling up unauthorized credit card charges to a local business
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man accused of using a company credit card numerous times without permission.
42-year-old Jeffrey Frampton is accused of using a credit card from Jiffy Lube from September to December of last year 32 times, rolling up charges of over $3620 to the business. Frampton was originally charged with one count of ongoing criminal conduct and nine counts of unauthorized use of a credit card.
Frampton’s trial was originally scheduled to start on May 5th, but online court records show Judge Karen Salic approved an order setting a plea change hearing for May 12th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.