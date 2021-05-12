      Weather Alert

Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of multiple burglaries

May 12, 2021 @ 11:07am

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man facing multiple charges after being arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property.

Law enforcement accuses 29-year-old Jay Eden of burglarizing a storage unit at East Side Storage on November 8th, taking several items without the owner’s permission. Investigators also say they found numerous other stolen items inside Eden’s home including: a snow blower taken from the zero block of Kentucky Court; a riding lawn mower taken from the 900 block of 7th Southeast; an electric bicycle taken from the 800 block of 15th Southeast; tools, heaters, fuel cans and a cooler taken from the 1600 block of 12th Northeast; and chips and cheese sauce taken from the concession stand at the Muse-Norris Softball Complex. Those thefts took place between July and November.

Eden was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, one count of third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft and three counts of third-degree theft. He originally pleaded not guilty to the charges and his trial was scheduled to start Tuesday, but a plea change hearing now has been set for May 24th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

