Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of going 136 MPH on Interstate 35, assaulting a state trooper
CLEAR LAKE — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man arrested for going twice the posted speed limit and assaulting a state trooper.
69-year-old Thomas Markwalter is accused of going 136 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone near Clear Lake on the afternoon of April 28th in a Chevrolet Corvette before being slowed down when a state patrolman pulled in front of the vehicle. Authorities say the vehicles came to a slow roll before Markwalter drove into the back of the patrolman two different times.
After getting out of his vehicle, Markwalter is accused of punching the state trooper in the stomach before being forcibly taken into custody. A bottle of Bacardi was located in the vehicle.
Markwalter was charged with assault on an officer, speeding, having an open container, failure to use a seat belt and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Court records show a plea agreement has been made in the case and Markwalter is scheduled to have a plea change and sentencing hearing in Cerro Gordo County District Court on March 2nd.