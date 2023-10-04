Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of financial exploitation of elder

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man accused of stealing more than $50,000 from the bank account of a dependent adult.

63-year-old Michael Studer was charged with first-degree theft and financial exploitation of an older individual, both Class B felonies punishable by up to 25 years in prison, after authorities say he committed elder abuse by financial exploitation between June 1st 2021 and December 1st of 2022.

Police say Studer transferred or withdrew over $50,000 from the bank account of the dependent adult as power of attorney and used the funds for his own personal benefit. The criminal complaint says that act allowed the victim’s home to fall into foreclosure and leave the victim in temporary financial distress.

Studer’s trial was scheduled to start October 17th, but court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for October 30th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.