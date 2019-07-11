Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of attacking a woman in her home
By KGLO News
|
Jul 11, 2019 @ 10:36 AM

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing is scheduled for a Mason City man accused of attacking a woman in her home this spring.

33-year-old Joshua Rinnels is accused of forcing his way into a home in the 600 block of South President in the early morning hours of April 16th. He allegedly pushed a woman in the home to the ground, then forced the woman outside and slammed her head against a tree in the front yard. Rinnels was charged with first-degree burglary as well as first offense domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury.

Rinnels’ trial was scheduled to start on July 23rd, but online court records show that a plea change hearing has been scheduled for July 29th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

