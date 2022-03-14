Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of assaulting girlfriend, setting her home on fire in Floyd County
RUDD — A plea change hearing is set for today for a Mason City man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and setting her home on fire in Floyd County.
33-year-old Tyrone Jones was accused on January 8th of kicking the victim in the face, back, and back of the head; strangling her to the point she lost consciousness, and burning her with a cigarette. Jones is also accused of stealing two phones and starting a fire at the girlfriend’s home in Rudd before leaving. The victim says Jones tied her hands and feet to her bed with a rope on a previous occasion. Jones was charged with first-degree arson, domestic abuse assault, third-degree theft and false imprisonment.
Jones originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, but court records show a plea agreement has been reached with prosecutors where he will plead guilty to one count of second-degree arson, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set at last check.
If Jones had been convicted of all the original charges, he would have faced up to 33 years in prison.