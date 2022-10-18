Plea change hearing set for Marshalltown man accused of Mason City convenience store robbery

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Marshalltown man accused of robbing a Mason City convenience store last year.

36-year-old Brock Casaday was charged with third-degree burglary after being accused of cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling at the YesWay in the 1400 block of 4th Southeast in the early morning hours of July 7th 2021, where he then stole over $200 worth of merchandise and attempted to remove the store’s safe.

Casady’s trial was scheduled to start on November 1st, but court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for November 29th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.