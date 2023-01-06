KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Plea change hearing set for man accused of bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County Jail

January 6, 2023 11:11AM CST
Share
Plea change hearing set for man accused of bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County Jail

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man who was accused of bringing a large knife into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

33-year-old Justin Bielefeld was taken into custody on the afternoon of November 15th on fifth-degree theft and failure to appear charges. A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court states that Bielefeld knowingly and unlawfully introduced a weapon into the jail by concealing a large knife covered by his underpants. Bielefeld was charged with possession of a weapon inside a correctional institution, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Bielefeld was due in our for a pre-trial conference on Tuesday but he filed a written plea of guilty last week in Cerro Gordo County District Court. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a suspended prison sentence when he’s sentenced on January 23rd.

For the latest

Trending

1

12:00 PM UPDATE --- Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
2

Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds
3

Mason City man's kidnapping trial scheduled to start on Wednesday
4

Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
5

Iowa House Speaker opposes maneuver to fill Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation fund