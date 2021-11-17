Plea change hearing set for Klemme man accused of Clear Lake burglary
CLEAR LAKE — A Klemme man arrested for burglarizing a Clear Lake home earlier this year is set to plead guilty in the case.
29-year-old John Murphy and another suspect are accused of entering a residence in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue South on the morning of July 31st. A resident of the home woke up as he heard voices in the living room, with Murphy allegedly coming into the victim’s room and hitting him on the forehead with a revolver while yelling at him about a mutual female friend.
Murphy is accused of taking items including a virtual reality headset, a baseball card collection, a coin collection and an antique hand mirror. The victim went to the emergency room and required stitches due to his injuries.
Murphy’s trial was scheduled to start on November 30th, but an order setting a plea change hearing for November 29th was filed on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.